Nov 24 Huabao International Holdings Ltd
* BNPP securities will, on behalf of joint offerors, make a
voluntary conditional cash offer
* Offer to acquire all of issued shares in share capital of
company
* Deal for, for each offer share, hk$3.30 in cash
* Joint offerors intend to finance cash required for offers
from a combination of debt financing and cash resources
* Application has been made for resumption of trading in
shares on stock exchange with effect from 9:00 a.m. On nov 24
* Value of share offer is approximately hk$6.03 bln
