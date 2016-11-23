Nov 24 Eternity Investment Ltd

* placing agent and vendor entered into placing agreement

* Placing price of hk$4.80 per skynet placing share.

* vendor has conditionally agreed to place, through placing agent, up to 25mln skynet placing shares

* Gross proceeds from placing is hk$120.00 million and net proceeds from placing is approximately hk$118.60 million

* vendor is new cove limited, an indirect wholly-owned unit of co; placing agent is Luk Fook Securities (Hk) Limited