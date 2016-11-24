Nov 24 Xped Ltd
* Advise proposed transaction to acquire Codium Pty will not
proceed to next stage of a share purchase agreement
* As a result of findings Xped sought to adjust certain
financial terms of transaction that it deemed necessary to
proceed with transaction
* "Shareholders of Codium were unable to agree to these
proposed amended terms and have as a result chosen to withdraw
from transaction"
* Refers to term sheet with shareholders of Codium, to
acquire 70% of issued capital in Codium, with an option to
acquire remaining 30%
