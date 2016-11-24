Nov 24 Bittium Oyj :
* Plans to activate most of research and development
investments to its balance sheet.
* Business will be divided into three product and service
areas effective as of Dec. 1, 2016
* Believes that in coming years it is able to grow its net
sales even more than earlier announced target, and therefore
sets up a target to exceed annual 10 percent growth target of
net sales
* Says during year 2017 it is not yet able reach targets set
for growth in net sales and ebit level of 10 percent
* Operating profit level of year 2017 is also affected by
planned investments to enable future growth.
