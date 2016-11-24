Nov 24 Bittium Oyj :

* Plans to activate most of research and development investments to its balance sheet.

* Business will be divided into three product and service areas effective as of Dec. 1, 2016

* Believes that in coming years it is able to grow its net sales even more than earlier announced target, and therefore sets up a target to exceed annual 10 percent growth target of net sales

* Says during year 2017 it is not yet able reach targets set for growth in net sales and ebit level of 10 percent

* Operating profit level of year 2017 is also affected by planned investments to enable future growth. Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)