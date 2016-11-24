MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi basks in Trump glow, most of region moves little
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi
Nov 24 Amazon.Com Inc
* Amazon.com on ABX pilot strike says rebalanced capacity across our network of carrier partners to ensure there are no disruptions through the busy holiday weekend Source
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi
AUSTIN, Texas, May 21 Texas governor Greg Abbott will sign in the next few days a bill that would shield ride-hailing firms Uber and Lyft from bruising battles over fingerprint background checks that led them to leave some of the state's most important markets.