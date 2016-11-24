Nov 24 Quantum Foods Holdings Ltd :
* Summary consolidated financial statements for the year
ended Sept. 30, 2016
* Revenue R3.913 billion for the year ended Sept. 30 versus
R3.468 billion year earlier
* FY headline earnings per share decreased to 28 cents from
54 cents per share of 2015
* Final dividend per share 6 cents versus 10 cents year ago
* Weakened consumer demand will continue to put pressure on
group's profitability, particularly if there is no decrease in
cost of raw materials
* Will continue to focus on efficiencies in farms and
factories, optimal procurement of raw materials will remain a
priority
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)