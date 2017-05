Nov 24 Saurashtra Cement Ltd

* Taken annual maintenance shutdown of the kiln and all the downstream equipment.

* Cement grinding and cement packing sections will continue to operate meeting all the cement dispatch requirement.

* Maintenance shutdown is planned to continue for about 20 days and will depend on conditions of machineries found during inspection

* Shutdown will have no impact on sales volume