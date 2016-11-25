Nov 25 Moody's:

* Moody's: Japanese corporates face restrained recovery in 2017

* Moody's on Japanese corporates - Companies will increase investment selectively which will be supportive for Japanese trading and oil & gas companies

* Moody's on Japanese corporates - Sees negative outlooks for autos; steel, shipping and oil & gas

* Moody's on Japanese corporates - Sees stable outlooks for telecoms, utilities, general trading companies, electronics and pharmaceuticals

* Moody's - Expect global GDP to grow at a low pace, with the G20 at around 2.9% and Japan at around 0.9%

* Moody's - Stabilization of economic growth in emerging markets will also support stability in Japanese corporate earnings

