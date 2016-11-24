Nov 24 Tobii AB
* Announces terms for rights issue
* Says shareholders in Tobii have preferential right to
subscribe for one (1) new share per ten (10) existing shares,
i.e. an issue ratio of 1:10
* Says subscription price is SEK 52 per new share
* Says total issue proceeds approximately SEK 458 million
before issue costs, assuming that the rights issue is fully
subscribed
* Says the rights issue is subject to approval by the
Extraordinary General Meeting on November 30, 2016
* Says the last day of trading in the Tobii share including
the right to participate in the rights issue is November 30,
2016
* Tobii announced Nov. 7 its plans to raise 450 million
crowns in a rights issue to invest in technology for virtual
reality and smartphones
