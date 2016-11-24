Nov 24 (Reuters) -
* India's demonetization has mixed impacts on sovereign,
banks and corporates
* Government of india's withdrawal of all inr500 and 1,000
notes is affecting all sectors of economy to various extents,
with banks being key beneficiary
* Measures in near term will pressure gdp growth and
government revenues
* In longer term should boost tax revenues and translate
into higher government capital expenditure and faster fiscal
consolidation
* Corporates will see economic activity decline, with lower
sales volumes and cash flows, those directly exposed to retail
sales most affected
* Withdrawal of the inr500 and 1,000 notes will
significantly disrupt economic activity, resulting in
temporarily weaker consumption and gdp growth
* Households and businesses will experience liquidity
shortages as cash is taken out of the system
* Greater formalization of economic and financial activity
would ultimately help broaden the tax base
* Greater formalization of economic and financial activity
would expand usage of financial system, which would be credit
positive
* Expect bank deposits to increase by 1%-2% as a result of
the demonetization
* In the nearer term, however, expects asset quality to
deteriorate for banks and non-bank finance companies
* Expect in longer term, the reduced reliance on cash in the
indian economy will benefit auto abs transactions
Source text : bit.ly/2gDnaNx