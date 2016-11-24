Nov 24 Luk Fook Holdings International Ltd :

* HY profit attributable to equity holders amounted to HK$429 million, a decrease of 7.4%

* HY revenue reached HK$5.5 billion, representing a decrease of 21.5%

* Proposed interim and special dividends of HK$0.29 and HK$0.26 per share

* HY overall same store sales growth was down 31.5%

* Sales performance of gem-set jewellery products for H2 is expected to improve as compared with first-half

* Group remains cautious about business growth in short term

* Net shop additions in mainland china will not be less than 50 in current financial year

* Group targets to grow revenue from e-commerce business by 50% in coming year

* In long run, outlook for jewellery industry remains promising