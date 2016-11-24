Nov 24 China Vehicle Components Technology Holdings Ltd :

* First Cap Gp-voluntary Announcement - Entry Into A Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement

* Tentative total project investment amount of rmb30,000 million

* Co and municipal Government of Deyang City, Sichuan Province, People's Republic of China entered into a strategic cooperation framework agreement

* Deyang Municipal Government will develop a new education town, namely International Education New Town Of Western China

* Responsible for assisting Deyang Municipal Government to obtain all financing required for developing education town