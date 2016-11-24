Nov 24 Bid Corporation Ltd :
* Overall trading within Bidcorp for first four months of
financial year 2017 has been good
* Conditions within global food service industry remain
positive, continued growth opportunities remain in all our
trading geographies
* Currency volatility continues to positively impact
Bidcorp's rand reported results following UK referendum to leave
EU in June 2016
* Following Brexit, potential impacts of sterling's
devaluation will be inflation, impact of inflation on our UK
businesses is positive
