Nov 24 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings
Limited:
* Approval for registration of medium term notes in the PRC
by China Asset Leasing Company Limited, a wholly-owned
subsidiary of the company
* Registered amount of medium term notes is RMB630 million
* Approval for unit to issue 5-year medium term notes in prc
* Unit received notice of acceptance of registration issued
by national association of financial market institutional
investors to issue 5-year medium term notes
* Purpose of issuing medium term notes is to provide
supplemental funding for deposit payments and pre-payments for
acquisition of aircraft
