Nov 24 Genting Bhd
* Qtrly net profit 577.2 million rgt versus 361.1 million
rgt last year
* Qtrly revenue 4.68 billion rgt versus 4.65 billion rgt
last year
* Genting bhd - contribution from jangi wind farm is
expected to be marginal for the remaining period of this year
* GENP group's average achieved palm product selling prices
for the full year will likely be higher year-on-year
* "In the UK, the GENM group remains cautious on the
volatility implicit in the premium players business"
* With the on-going uncertainty in the gaming industry in
Asia, RWS remains cautious of the vip business
* Daily oil production of Genting CDX Singapore Pte Ltd from
the Chengdaoxi Block in China is expected to increase in the
fourth quarter
* No dividend has been proposed or declared for the current
quarter and nine months ended 30 september 2016
* GENP group's overall output for 2016 is unlikely to match
the level attained in the previous year
Source (bit.ly/2fuBGFl)
Further company coverage: