Nov 24 Genting Malaysia Bhd :
* Qtrly net profit 555.7 million RGT versus 326.3 million
RGT
* Qtrly revenue 2.20 billion RGT versus 2.03 billion RGT
* Continues to be cautious on near term outlook of the
leisure and hospitality industry, but remains positive on the
longer term
* Global economic conditions are expected to remain
challenging in Q4 2016 with subdued outlook for the major
advanced economies
* "In the UK, the group remains cautious on the volatility
implicit in the premium players business"
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: