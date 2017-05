Nov 25 Japan Airlines Co Ltd :

* Japan Airlines will issue straight bonds as early as this year- Nikkei

* Japan Airlines plans to issue bonds totaling 20 bln yen, with 10 bln yen each of 5-year and 10-year bonds. Coupon rates will be determined soon - Nikkei

* Japan Airlines aims to apply the funds from the issuance toward advance payment for airbus a350 passenger planes-Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: