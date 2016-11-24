Nov 25 Dreamworld:
* Dreamworld- Workplace Health and Safety Qld inspectors
have finished their inspections of slides and rides at
Whitewater World And Dreamworld
* Dreamworld- Inspectors subsequently issued two notices for
Whitewater World and eight notices for Dreamworld.
* Dreamworld - No notices related to guest safety
* Dreamworld - CEO Craig Davidson said all WHSQ notices
would be addressed before whitewater world and dreamworld
reopened
* Dreamworld- We are confident of being able to announce a
reopening date for both parks very soon
