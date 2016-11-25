BRIEF-Hamilton Lane announces limited waiver of lock-up restriction
* Joint book-running managers in co's recent initial public offering of Class A common stock, have agreed to waive a lock-up restriction
Nov 25 FCMB Group Plc :
* 9-months ended Sept 2016 group profit before minimum tax and income tax of 14.18 billion naira versus 11.88 billion naira year ago
* 9-month group net interest income of 53.20 billion naira versus 50.03 billion naira year ago Source: bit.ly/2glZlpo Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Moody's places Azerbaijan's Ba1 ratings on review for downgrade