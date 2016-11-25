BRIEF-Twitter's media boss, Ross Hoffman, is leaving the company- Recode, citing sources
* Twitter's media boss, Ross Hoffman, is leaving the company- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2q4GJ1f
Nov 25 Elektromotive Group Ltd
* Co had on 23 nov entered into conditional share purchase agreement with gemini value no. 2 limited partnership and arion
* Consideration for purchase of sale shares shall be s$22.7 million
* Pursuant to spa, company has agreed to purchase 4.6 million ordinary shares in target
* Target compnay is dream t entertainment co., ltd
* Co to buy 4.6 million ordinary shares of dream t entertainment from gemini investment group and arion technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, May 19 A modernization of the NAFTA trade deal should protect existing industrial supply chains in North America, but could seek to source more work for future products from the member states to help create jobs, a top Mexican negotiator in the process said.