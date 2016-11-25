BRIEF-Twitter's media boss, Ross Hoffman, is leaving the company- Recode, citing sources
* Twitter's media boss, Ross Hoffman, is leaving the company- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2q4GJ1f
Nov 25 Realdolmen NV :
* H1 revenue 113.6 million euros ($120.04 million) versus 103.7 million euros year ago
* H1 total profit 3.7 million euros versus 4.2 million euros year ago
* H1 EBITDA 4.9 million euros versus 5.4 million euros year ago
* For the full year 2016/2017 expects turnover of IT & business consulting to grow while IT & business support services will remain flat
* For 2016/17 the yearly turnover should grow
* Expects full year EBIT margins to be around mid-single digit levels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9463 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MEXICO CITY, May 19 A modernization of the NAFTA trade deal should protect existing industrial supply chains in North America, but could seek to source more work for future products from the member states to help create jobs, a top Mexican negotiator in the process said.