Nov 25 Tabcorp Holdings Ltd
* Tabcorp enters into equity swap over c.10% of Tatts shares
* has entered into a cash-settled equity swap with an
investment bank in respect of c.147 million shares in tatts
* Tabcorp and Tatts currently expect combination to be
completed in mid-2017
* Transaction is intended to help facilitate proposed
combination of Tabcorp and Tatts
* combination of Tabcorp and Tatts is expected to deliver
significant value for both sets of shareholders as well as
material benefits to other stakeholders
* Equity swap has an average reference price of $4.34 per
Tatts share
