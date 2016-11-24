Nov 24 Goodfellow Inc
* Interim financial statements for q2 ended may 31, 2016
must be restated
* Says q3 sales expected to be reported continued to be at
approximately $159 million
* Corrections to be made expected to reduce net income for
q2 from $3.4 million to about $2.4 million after tax, or 28
cents per share
* Says plans to apply for lifting of management cease trade
order following filing of its q3 financial information
* Goodfellow inc-reduced margin,higher costs incurred for
implementation of erp system to result in reporting of q3 loss
per share of about 32 cents after tax
