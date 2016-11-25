BRIEF-Xiamen Unigroup Xue to acquire stake in FIC Global's unit
* Says it plans to acquire 51 percent stake in FIC Global Inc's unit Prime Foundation, share trade remains suspended
Nov 25 Vita Group Ltd
* agreed changes to its commercial terms with strategic partner, Telstra
* Vita expects to see volume improvement overall, offset by some margin compression.
* "net impact of these changes on earnings is difficult to determine"
* under agreed new terms, remuneration structure will change and there will also be additions to group's network of telstra-branded stores Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to acquire 51 percent stake in FIC Global Inc's unit Prime Foundation, share trade remains suspended
* Destination XL Group Inc reports first quarter financial results