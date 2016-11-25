BRIEF-Bed Bath & Beyond approves reduction in CEO's target compensation by about 14 pct
* Bed Bath & Beyond says members of board & management of co engaged in talks with shareholders regarding compensation & governance matters - SEC filing
Nov 25 Laurent Perrier SA :
* H1 revenue 97.9 million euros ($103.47 million) versus 101.6 million euros year ago
* H1 net profit group share 10.3 million euros versus 11.3 million euros year ago
* H1 operating income 19.2 million euros versus 20.5 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9462 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bed Bath & Beyond says members of board & management of co engaged in talks with shareholders regarding compensation & governance matters - SEC filing
* Titan International, Inc. U.S. Tire facilities ratify a new five year contract