BRIEF-Bed Bath & Beyond approves reduction in CEO's target compensation by about 14 pct
* Bed Bath & Beyond says members of board & management of co engaged in talks with shareholders regarding compensation & governance matters - SEC filing
Nov 25 Scandi Standard AB (publ) :
* Update on impact from bird flu
* Says expects prices in alternative export markets to be under pressure
* Negative EBIT effect on its export volumes is expected to be in range of 4 million-8 million Swedish crowns ($432,811-$865,623) per month
* Says impact may be larger during initial stages as new markets/channels needs to be identified and logistics adapted Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.2419 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bed Bath & Beyond says members of board & management of co engaged in talks with shareholders regarding compensation & governance matters - SEC filing
* Titan International, Inc. U.S. Tire facilities ratify a new five year contract