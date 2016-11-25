BRIEF-Hamilton Lane announces limited waiver of lock-up restriction
* Joint book-running managers in co's recent initial public offering of Class A common stock, have agreed to waive a lock-up restriction
Nov 25 New Value AG :
* H1 2016/2017 profit of 0.04 million Swiss francs ($39,377.83) (previous year profit of 0. 24 million francs) Source text - bit.ly/2fXQm0D Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0158 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Moody's places Azerbaijan's Ba1 ratings on review for downgrade