BRIEF-Twitter's media boss, Ross Hoffman, is leaving the company- Recode, citing sources
Nov 25 Solocal Group SA :
* Q3 revenues 197 million euros ($208.41 million) versus 212 million euros year ago
* Q3 EBITDA 60 million euros, down by 24 pct
* EBITDA/revenue margin of 30 pct
* Q3 net income 14 million euros, down by 19 pct compared to Q3 2015
* Confirmation of outlook for 2016 in spite of business inflection due to the delay in the financial restructuring plan
* For 2016 expects internet revenue growth between 0 pct and +2 pct
* For 2016 expects EBITDA to revenue margin 28 pct
* "Conquer 2018" plan postponed by 6 months due to delay in financial restructuring plan impacting commercial performance and cash flow generation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9453 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MEXICO CITY, May 19 A modernization of the NAFTA trade deal should protect existing industrial supply chains in North America, but could seek to source more work for future products from the member states to help create jobs, a top Mexican negotiator in the process said.