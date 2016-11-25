BRIEF-Twitter's media boss, Ross Hoffman, is leaving the company- Recode, citing sources
* Twitter's media boss, Ross Hoffman, is leaving the company- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2q4GJ1f
Nov 25 Solocal Group SA :
* Extraordinary General Meeting of 15 December 2016 confirmed to decide on revised financial restructuring plan
* Raising of new capital will therefore take place, if revised plan is adopted, exclusively through rights issue of 400 million euros ($423.5 million) at a price of 1 euro per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9446 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MEXICO CITY, May 19 A modernization of the NAFTA trade deal should protect existing industrial supply chains in North America, but could seek to source more work for future products from the member states to help create jobs, a top Mexican negotiator in the process said.