* Extraordinary General Meeting of 15 December 2016 confirmed to decide on revised financial restructuring plan

Raising of new capital will therefore take place, if revised plan is adopted, exclusively through rights issue of 400 million euros ($423.5 million) at a price of 1 euro per share