BRIEF-Moody's places Azerbaijan's Ba1 ratings on review for downgrade
Nov 25 Investors House Oyj :
* Financial Supervisory Authority set 35,000 euro ($37,083) fine on Investors House
* Says fine is not expected to have significant impact on outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9438 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 19 Brazilian prosecutors said on Friday that they had reached an "impasse" in talks with the parent company of meatpacking giant JBS SA over the size of the fine it would pay as part of a leniency deal under negotiation since February.