BRIEF-Twitter's media boss, Ross Hoffman, is leaving the company- Recode, citing sources
Nov 25 Anoto Group AB :
* Q3 net sales 40 million Swedish crowns ($4.3 million) versus 55 million crowns year ago
* Q3 EBITDA loss 60 million crowns versus loss 25 million crowns year ago
* Expects to close both next quarter and full year of 2016 at a loss
* Anticipates substantial improvements in its financial performance during 2017 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.2367 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MEXICO CITY, May 19 A modernization of the NAFTA trade deal should protect existing industrial supply chains in North America, but could seek to source more work for future products from the member states to help create jobs, a top Mexican negotiator in the process said.