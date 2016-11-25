UPDATE 2-India's top bank SBI Q4 net profit jumps but outlook clouded after units' merger
* Shares rise after results (Adds details from press conference, analyst comment)
Nov 25 J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd
* Says on behalf of J Kumar Infra - CRTG JV signed deal with Delhi Metro Rail Corp
* Says agreement worth 13.45 billion rupees for Phase 2 of city metro and others for 4.49 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2gmAFgi Further company coverage:
* Shares rise after results (Adds details from press conference, analyst comment)
* Experts foresee tax compliance to be major challenge (Recasts, adds details, quotes)