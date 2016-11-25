Nov 25 Steel Strips Wheels Ltd

* Says SSWL bags order from BMW and Caravan Industry

* Says total order is for supplying approx 20000 wheels

* Says company has also bagged an order to supply wheels to BMW India

* Orders will be executed from SSWL's Chennai plant with shipments starting from December 2016

* Total BMW India order size is 18,000 wheels and order will start for mass supplies from March 2017 from Chennai facility