Nov 25 Tide Water Oil Co India Ltd * Says declared 1st interim dividend of INR 50 per ordinary share for the year 2016-17. * Says extended term of appointment of R.N. Ghosal, managing director till the close of business on February 28, 2019. Source text: Tide Water Oil (India) Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors, at its meeting held on November 25, 2016: 1. Declared 1st Interim Dividend of 1000% (Rs. 50) per ordinary share for the year 2016-17. 2. Subject to approval of the shareholders, extended term of appointment of Shri R.N. Ghosal, Managing Director till the close of business on February 28, 2019.