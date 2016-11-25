BRIEF-India's Suryalata Spinning Mills March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 20 million rupees versus 28.6 million rupees year ago
Nov 25 Spicejet Ltd :
* Sept quarter net profit 589.2 million rupees
* Sept quarter net sales 13.78 billion rupees
* Net profit in Sept quarter last year was 290.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 10.29 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2gGxGDJ Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 20 million rupees versus 28.6 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 114.4 million rupees versus 407.7 million rupees year ago