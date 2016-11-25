Nov 25 South Africa's Competition Commission:
* Recommended to Tribunal that transaction be approved, with
conditions, whereby Imperial Holdings intends to buy Interstate
* Commission has approved, without conditions, the
intermediate merger whereby Emerson intends to acquire the
target business from Pentair
* Commission has approved, without conditions, the
intermediate merger whereby HZTP intends to acquire BML
* approved without conditions, intermediate merger whereby
Kutana intends to buy the target business from Aveng Africa
* Recommended to tribunal that proposed transaction be
approved, whereby Stellar intends to buy Prescient Holdings
