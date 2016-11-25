BRIEF-DUNDEE CORPORATION SELLS SHARES IN DREAM UNLIMITED CORP
* DUNDEE CORP SAYS HAS SOLD 15.5 MILLION CLASS A SUBORDINATE VOTING SHARES OF DREAM UNLIMITED CORP AT A PRICE OF $6.85 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 25 Prescient Ltd
* Announce appointment of Murray Louw, currently non-executive chairman of group, as financial director with effect from Feb. 1 2017
* Michael Buckham, current financial director of group, has decided to resign in order to continue his career with another listed company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* DUNDEE CORP SAYS HAS SOLD 15.5 MILLION CLASS A SUBORDINATE VOTING SHARES OF DREAM UNLIMITED CORP AT A PRICE OF $6.85 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Will issue to each of holders of its outstanding units right to subscribe for additional units of reit