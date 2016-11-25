BRIEF-AstraZeneca says Leo Pharma has received positive opinion from CHMP of EMA recommending approval of Brodalumab
* Brodalumab receives positive chmp opinion for treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis
Nov 25 CollPlant Holdings Ltd :
* CollPlant Holdings Ltd sees U.S. IPO of 3.5 million American Depositary Shares - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2gneoPr) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 19 The Congressional Budget Office expects to release its analysis of the U.S. House of Representatives' healthcare overhaul legislation on May 24, the agency said in a statement on Friday.