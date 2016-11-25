BRIEF-Hamilton Lane announces limited waiver of lock-up restriction
* Joint book-running managers in co's recent initial public offering of Class A common stock, have agreed to waive a lock-up restriction
Nov 25 Borgestad ASA :
* Proposes changes of terms of bond loan FRN Borgestad ASA Senior Secured Callable Bond Issue 2014/2017
* Proposals include extension of maturity date from Oct. 3, 2017 to Oct. 3, 2018 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Joint book-running managers in co's recent initial public offering of Class A common stock, have agreed to waive a lock-up restriction
* Moody's places Azerbaijan's Ba1 ratings on review for downgrade