BRIEF-Moody's places Azerbaijan's Ba1 ratings on review for downgrade
* Moody's places Azerbaijan's Ba1 ratings on review for downgrade
Nov 25 Fabege AB :
* Takes on greater responsibility for Friends Arena
* Fabege is to acquire City of Solna, Peab and Jernhusen's stakes in Arenabolaget i Solna KB
* Says will together with Swedish Football Association (SVFF) pursue continued development of arena
* Fabege's net exposure in balance sheet remains unchanged
* Estimated impact on earnings in 2017 is expected to improve in comparison with outcome for 2016
* Fabege and SVFF, as equal parties with an equal interest, will have joint responsibility for future development of ABS
* ABS will not be consolidated into Fabege group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Moody's places Azerbaijan's Ba1 ratings on review for downgrade
NEW YORK, May 19 Brazilian prosecutors said on Friday that they had reached an "impasse" in talks with the parent company of meatpacking giant JBS SA over the size of the fine it would pay as part of a leniency deal under negotiation since February.