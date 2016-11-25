Nov 25 Fabege AB :

* Takes on greater responsibility for Friends Arena

* Fabege is to acquire City of Solna, Peab and Jernhusen's stakes in Arenabolaget i Solna KB

* Says will together with Swedish Football Association (SVFF) pursue continued development of arena

* Fabege's net exposure in balance sheet remains unchanged

* Estimated impact on earnings in 2017 is expected to improve in comparison with outcome for 2016

* Fabege and SVFF, as equal parties with an equal interest, will have joint responsibility for future development of ABS

* ABS will not be consolidated into Fabege group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)