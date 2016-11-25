BRIEF-Hamilton Lane announces limited waiver of lock-up restriction
* Joint book-running managers in co's recent initial public offering of Class A common stock, have agreed to waive a lock-up restriction
Nov 25 Sandnes Sparebank :
* Announces Trine Stangeland new CEO as of March 1, 2017
* Stangeland joins company from Lyse Dialog AS, where she holds CEO position
* Sune Svela Madland will continue as interim CEO until Stangeland takes over Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Joint book-running managers in co's recent initial public offering of Class A common stock, have agreed to waive a lock-up restriction
* Moody's places Azerbaijan's Ba1 ratings on review for downgrade