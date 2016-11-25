BRIEF-Moody's places Azerbaijan's Ba1 ratings on review for downgrade
* Moody's places Azerbaijan's Ba1 ratings on review for downgrade
Nov 25 Fabege AB :
* Fabege closes deal with Peab
* To acquire Peab's 50 pct stake in Visio
* Will own 100 pct cent of Visio
* Purchase consideration for shares in Visio amounts to preliminary figure of 300 million Swedish crowns ($32.48 million)
* Visio will be consolidated into Fabege group
* Is also acquiring Distansen 4, 6 and 7 properties in Ulriksdal from Peab
* Purchase consideration for Distansen totals 570 million crowns
* Handover will take place in January 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.2360 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
