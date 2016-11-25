BRIEF-Moody's places Azerbaijan's Ba1 ratings on review for downgrade
* Moody's places Azerbaijan's Ba1 ratings on review for downgrade
Nov 25 IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG :
* Consolidated net income of 10 million euros ($10.59 million) in first half of financial year 2016/17
* H1 net interest and lease income in group increased slightly to 144 million euros (first half of 2015/16: 142 million euros)
* H1 new business volume increases to 2.2 billion euros
* Positive net income for full financial year 2016/17 expected; this result is expected to be moderately higher than in 2015/16 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9446 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 19 Brazilian prosecutors said on Friday that they had reached an "impasse" in talks with the parent company of meatpacking giant JBS SA over the size of the fine it would pay as part of a leniency deal under negotiation since February.