UPDATE 2-India's top bank SBI Q4 net profit jumps but outlook clouded after units' merger
* Shares rise after results (Adds details from press conference, analyst comment)
Nov 25 Reliance Infrastructure Ltd
* SEBI grants certificate of registration to Reliance Infrastructure InvIT Fund
* Reliance Infrastructure is the sponsor to the InvIT Fund which will carry out the activities as an InvIT Source text: bit.ly/2fY3lz6 Further company coverage:
* Shares rise after results (Adds details from press conference, analyst comment)
* Experts foresee tax compliance to be major challenge (Recasts, adds details, quotes)