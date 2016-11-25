Nov 25 Adani Enterprises Ltd

* Planning to have a number of solar projects in Australia with a total capacity of 1,500MW within the next five years.

* Construction of the Moranbah project is due to start mid-2017 and be completed in approximately 12 months

* Solar projects are in addition to Adani's $16.5 billion investment in planned carmichael coal mine in Queensland's galilee basin

* Land purchase agreement has been signed for the Moranbah site, and the geotechnical and ecology surveys have been completed