BRIEF-Twitter's media boss, Ross Hoffman, is leaving the company- Recode, citing sources
* Twitter's media boss, Ross Hoffman, is leaving the company- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2q4GJ1f
Nov 25 4FUN Media SA
* Signs contract with Polsat Media Biuro Reklamy Sp. z o.o. Sp. k. for acquisition of advertisements for its TV channels 4FUN.TV, 4FUN HITS and 4FUN FIT&DANCE
* Polsat Media Biuro Reklamy belongs to capital group of Cyfrowy Polsat SA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Twitter's media boss, Ross Hoffman, is leaving the company- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2q4GJ1f
MEXICO CITY, May 19 A modernization of the NAFTA trade deal should protect existing industrial supply chains in North America, but could seek to source more work for future products from the member states to help create jobs, a top Mexican negotiator in the process said.