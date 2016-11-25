BRIEF-Moody's places Azerbaijan's Ba1 ratings on review for downgrade
* Moody's places Azerbaijan's Ba1 ratings on review for downgrade
Nov 25 SSM Holding AB (publ) IPO-SSMH.ST:
* Q3 net sales 189.7 million Swedish crowns ($20.55 million) versus 40.6 million crowns year ago
* Q3 operating profit 63.1 million crowns versus 4.3 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.2305 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 19 Brazilian prosecutors said on Friday that they had reached an "impasse" in talks with the parent company of meatpacking giant JBS SA over the size of the fine it would pay as part of a leniency deal under negotiation since February.