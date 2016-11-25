BRIEF-Twitter's media boss, Ross Hoffman, is leaving the company- Recode, citing sources
* Twitter's media boss, Ross Hoffman, is leaving the company- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2q4GJ1f
Nov 25 Asknet AG :
* 9-month gross profits of 6.41 million euros ($6.80 million) (previous year: 7.84 million euros)
* 9-month earnings before taxes (EBT) of -1.73 million euros (previous year: 0.30 million euros), adjusted EBT of -1.01 million euros
* Organizational reform: operational structures to be reorganized from scratch
* 9-month group's sales revenues dropped by 10.7 percent to 49.22 million euros (previous year: 55.13 million euros)
* 9-month consolidated earnings after taxes (EAT) were negative at -2.50 million euros (adjusted EAT: -1.01 million euros)
* Financial year 2016 was a financially very disappointing year for us and does not reflect our efforts to professionalize and improve our company
* Optimistic in view of customers and projects won so far and their effect on future performance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9432 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Twitter's media boss, Ross Hoffman, is leaving the company- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2q4GJ1f
MEXICO CITY, May 19 A modernization of the NAFTA trade deal should protect existing industrial supply chains in North America, but could seek to source more work for future products from the member states to help create jobs, a top Mexican negotiator in the process said.