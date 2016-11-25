BRIEF-AstraZeneca says Leo Pharma has received positive opinion from CHMP of EMA recommending approval of Brodalumab
* Brodalumab receives positive chmp opinion for treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis
Nov 25 Phoenix Healthcare Group Co Ltd :
* Xu Jie has resigned as an executive director and chairman of board of group
* Jiang Tianfan has resigned as an executive director, chief financial officer
* Fu Yuning has been appointed as honorary chairman of group
* Shan Baojie has resigned as an executive director
* Li Zhiyue has been appointed as chief financial officer of group
* Wang Yin has been appointed as a non-executive director and chairman of board of group
* Wu Potao has been appointed as an executive director
* Xu Zechang has resigned as an executive director
* Zhang Xiaodan has resigned as executive general manager of group and has been redesignated as chief executive officer
* Liang Hongze has resigned as an executive director and chief executive officer of group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
