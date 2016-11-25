BRIEF-DUNDEE CORPORATION SELLS SHARES IN DREAM UNLIMITED CORP
* DUNDEE CORP SAYS HAS SOLD 15.5 MILLION CLASS A SUBORDINATE VOTING SHARES OF DREAM UNLIMITED CORP AT A PRICE OF $6.85 PER SHARE
Nov 25 Poly Property Group Co Ltd :
* On 25 November 2016, Poly Property Shanghai, a wholly- owned subsidiary of company, entered into partnership agreement
* Deal with General Partner, China Poly Group and other investors for formation of Poly Limin (Tianjin) Equity Investment Fund
* Poly Property Shanghai agreed to make a capital contribution of RMB30 million to fund as a limited partner
